Mullet Pride - Funny Redneck US American Flag Mullet Tote Bag

Mullet pride is a real thing. Not everybody looks good in a mullet! Business in the front party in the back is the motto! Great surprise for a redneck, rednecker, country folks, or any mullet lover. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.