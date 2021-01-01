Mulberry Nightstand Side Table by Modloft - Color: Brown - Finish: Walnut - (MD313-NS-WAL)

The Mulberry Nightstand Side Table features an ultra-modern round shape with a single drawer and upper shelf that provide ample bedroom storage. This versatile piece also works as an end table in the living room. Inspired by New York style lofts and smaller spaces, Modloft is known for its quality modern designs with affordable prices. Modloft is passionate about creating a wow factor for each product they design by utilizing contemporary silhouettes, sophisticated lines, and glossy finishes. Their products have a distinct urban appeal...but worry not, Modloft doesn't only focus on cities--their smart designs enhance any modern home. Shape: Round. Color: Brown. Finish: Walnut