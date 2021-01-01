From beachcrest home
Mukul 4 Legs Dining Table
A symbol for family togetherness, home-cooked meals, and conversation, dining tables are a must-have for every home. And, with so many styles out there, you’re bound to find the piece that reflects your own unique personality. Take this table, for instance: Clean-lined and understated, it’s founded atop four tapered legs and strikes a rectangular silhouette. Made from solid hardwood, it boasts a solid neutral finish for a look that won’t clash with your color palette. Finish: Rustic Brown