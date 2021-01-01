24" Muirhead Cat Tree
Description
Perfect for small spaces condo and toy lying wrapped in soft plush. full-size durable sisal scratching pad, and dangling toys keep your cat stimulated and entertained for hours. Natural sisal scratching surface.helps keep your cat from scratching furniture and carpets. Provides a safe and inviting place for your cat to sharpen its claws.Features:There are two different locations for them to relax: condo and 2 cat platforms. Your pet may stay away from your furniture, drapes,carpets and clothes with this cat tree.Simply fold shut for quick and easy storage.Perfect for small spaces condo and toy lying wrapped in soft plush. full-size durable sisal scratching pad, and dangling toys keep your cat stimulated and entertained for hours.Product Type: Cat Tree or CondoColor: Beige Frame Material: Manufactured woodWood Species: Wood Construction Type: OtherPrimary Cover Material: CarpetTip Resistant: YesNon-Skid: YesNumber of Tiers: 2Mounted: NoWall Mounted: NoFreestanding: YesHanging: NoFur Grooming Aid Included: NoMultiple Cats: NoNumber of Cats: Toys Included: YesCatnip Included: NoCondo Included: YesCushion Insert Included: Removable Cushion Insert Cover: Number of Condos: 1Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePerch Included: YesNumber of Perches: 1Window Mounted: NoBPA Free: YesSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: YesGREENGUARD Gold Certified: YesGreenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 23.6Overall Width - Side to Side: 11.8Overall Depth - Front to Back: 11.8Overall Product Weight: 7.8Weight Capacity: 100Maximum Weight Capacity Per Platform: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Suggested Number of People: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: