From red barrel studio

Muhlfeld 5 - Piece Dining Set

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Set includes one table and four chairs, making it easy to freely configure your space the way you want it. Charcoal grey textured finish adds a unique and elegant allure to your space while the decorated wooden strips at the edges of both chairs and tabletop help to enhance the solid, traditional feel. The contemporary-style dining set adds a touch of elegance to your home that you and your family will absolutely enjoy. The rectangular table is made of high-quality MDF, and acacia veneer. Stable and sturdy thanks to rubberwood legs. The rich texture on the polished edges gives this set a striking appearance. Color: Gray

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com