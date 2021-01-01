From red barrel studio
Muhlfeld 5 - Piece Dining Set
Set includes one table and four chairs, making it easy to freely configure your space the way you want it. Charcoal grey textured finish adds a unique and elegant allure to your space while the decorated wooden strips at the edges of both chairs and tabletop help to enhance the solid, traditional feel. The contemporary-style dining set adds a touch of elegance to your home that you and your family will absolutely enjoy. The rectangular table is made of high-quality MDF, and acacia veneer. Stable and sturdy thanks to rubberwood legs. The rich texture on the polished edges gives this set a striking appearance. Color: Gray