MTS Multiple Tank Syndrome - Funny Aquarium Fish Tank Premium T-Shirt

Cute fish tank themed art design with funny sayings that any aquarium lovers and fish lovers in your life can appreciate. If you are someone who owns multiple fish tanks either at home or aquarium and enjoys taking care of fishes then this is for you. This Funny I Suffer from MTS Multiple Tank Syndrome design makes a perfect gift idea for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Have this on while feeding your fishes or decorating fish tanks. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.