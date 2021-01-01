Ren Wil MT2356 Azam 36" Round Mid-Century Modern Large Wall Mirror with Faux Hook Bronze Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Ren Wil MT2356 Azam 36" Round Mid-Century Modern Large Wall Mirror with Faux Hook Shine brightly in this minimalistic round wall mirror. Featuring a bronze coated iron frame, it goes above and beyond the standard circular design. Set in the mid-century living room, it will add an element of simplicity to the space. Features: Frame constructed of iron finished in a bronze coating Mid-century modern clean lines Faux hook adds a decorative touch Hanging hardware is included Mirror is 36" Round Total height with hook accent is 38" Depth: 0.5" (thin profile) Product Weight: 24.2 lbs Perfect for a vanity, powder room, half-bath, bedroom or accent wall Accent Mirror Bronze