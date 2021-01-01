From mrs. meyer's clean day
Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Hand Soap Refill, Basil, 33 fl oz
Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day hand soaps are specifically made to clean and freshen hands without drying, while also providing a special, singular scent for your entire home. Mrs. Meyer's basil scent has a cool, crisp fragrance that is uplifting & grounding, familiar & exotic – all at one time. Such an inviting herbal smell, the garden's friendly boost of green. This hard-working hand soap formula contains olive oil, aloe vera, and essential oils, that clean and freshen hands. These thoughtfully chosen ingredients create a non-drying yet softening soap for busy hands. Hand soap made without parabens, phthalates, animal-derived ingredients, and always a cruelty free soap. Also available in other garden inspired scents and products such as body lotions, laundry detergents, candles, and so much more! Mrs. Meyer’s – rooted in goodness.