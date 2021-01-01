Elegant Lighting MR1-1001 22" Wide Mirror from the Florentine Collection Gold / Clear Mirror Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Elegant Lighting MR1-1001 22" Wide Mirror from the Florentine Collection The Florentine Collection is offered in your choice of aged mirror finish or clear. Dove-tailed drawers and hardwood construction are hidden details inside the beauty of the mirrored finish and gold leaf or silver leaf accents.Features:Made of glassDetailed designLooks great in any roomDimensional Specifications:Depth: 0.75"Diameter: 22"Height: 36"Product Weight: 27 lbsWidth: 22" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Projection: .75" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture) Accent Mirror Gold / Clear Mirror