May Queen - MQ1742 Cap Sleeve Metallic Glitter A-Line Dress

Charm everyone with the stellar flair of this May Queen MQ1742 creation. Crafted in a metallic sheened glitter fabric this dress reveals a contoured plunge neckline on its bodice. A sheer inset overlays this beauty. Framed with dainty cap sleeve a deep v-open back complements its alluring silhouette. Crowned with a beaded waistband the skirt flutters in an A-line form that hovers just about the mid-thighs. Look like a million bucks in this inspired May Queen masterpiece. Style: mayq_MQ1742 Details: Cap Sleeves Illusion Inset Deep V-Open Back Beaded Waistband Short Hem Length: Short Neckline: Deep V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.