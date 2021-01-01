Kuzco Lighting MP46608-G Flux 2 Light 5" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant White Indoor Lighting Pendants

From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting MP46608-G Flux 2 Light 5" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant The Flux is ideal for the sophisticated interior setting. A flat recessed glass diffuser is showcased within the precise cast aluminum drum, providing an ambient wash. Magnetic connectors allow an unrestricted range of rotation and ease of assembly.FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of steelIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Fixture includes (1) 26", (1) 12", (1) 6", and (1) 4" downrodsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 4-1/4"Minimum Height: 41-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 50-1/4"Width: 4-3/4"Depth: 16-1/2"Product Weight: 8.8 lbsCanopy Height: 1-3/8"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 420 or 742Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 20 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2Average Hours: 50000 White