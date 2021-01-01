Kuzco Lighting MP14970 Chute Motion 7 Light 20" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kuzco Lighting MP14970 Chute Motion 7 Light 20" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of aluminum and steelIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 120" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 5/8"Minimum Height: 9-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 122-1/4"Width: 19-1/2"Product Weight: 31.5 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 42-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 4095 or 5005Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 91 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 7Average Hours: 50000 Black