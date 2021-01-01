WAC Lighting MP-544-CL/CH Candy Pendant Fixture with Chrome Canopy, One Size, Clear

Socket set includes 72 inch of wire that can be field cut to desired length Replaceable Bi-Pin lamp, power: 50W, lumens: up to 420, Color Temp: 3000K, CRI: 85, rated life: 3,000 hours Standards: UL & CUL listed Damp location listed Smooth and continuous dimming to 15% with an electronic low Voltage (elven) dimmer Pendant can be used with canopy, or can be used on any quick connect rail or track system with appropriate connector Complete kit with canopy, transformer, socket set and lamp included WAC Lighting is a responsible lighting company, responsibility is central to our culture. WAC is the leader in Solid State Lighting and products will consistantly produce superior performance. WAC is a reliable name that you can trust for superior quality, innovative technology and superlative service, Weight: 2.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting