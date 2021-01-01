From august grove
Moye Platform Bed
The design of this metal bed is inspired by the classic lines of European iron art, with outstanding retro aesthetics. The headboard is fine and beautiful while being firm and practical, beautiful and generous. The all-steel platoon frame, the structure is stable, the bearing capacity is strong, and there is no easy noise, providing you with a comfortable sleeping experience. The full steel slats are unfolded to provide reliable support for your mattress while eliminating the need for box springs and providing storage space under the bed. Each provides an eye-catching focal point for your room. Using this stylish platform bed frame will bring you a sweet sleep! Please follow the instructions step by step to install the steps. If you have any questions about this product, please feel free to contact us, we will provide you with free after-sales service. Color: Black/Silver, Size: Twin