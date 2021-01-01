From corbett lighting
Moxy Wall Sconce by Corbett Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Antique - (312-12)
The Moxy Wall Sconce by Corbett Lighting brings clean lines and an eye-pleasing geometric shape to traditional and modern spaces. Combining the look of midcentury pleated shades with the simplicity of Japanese Sensu folding fans, the Moxy design comes together as a sophisticated wall light with universal appeal. Equipped with a pair of candelabra lights, the vertical sconce mounts flush to the wall. When lit, it offers a soothing ambient glow between the layered folds, washing the wall with light in every direction. Pair this wall sconce with the Moxy Pendant light for a charming classic look that brightens kitchen, dining room, living room and bedroom lighting. Founded in 1965 and relaunched under the Hudson Valley Lighting Group umbrella in 2005, Corbett has always been dedicated to creating lighting that must be seen to be believed. Drawing on a variety of old European glass-making traditions, forging pieces with artistic qualities, and designing from base to canopy with drama in mind, Corbett Lighting fixtures make high-impact statements. They craft grand chandeliers, lavish pendants, and unique wall sconces and flush mounts from the highest-quality materials, whether its bias-cut crystal or acacia wood, and frequently finish these layered pieces in hand-painted silver and gold leaf. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver Leaf