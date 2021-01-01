Moxie Sofa Ruby - Picket House Furnishings

The Picket House Furnishings Moxie Sofa will be your new favorite place to come home to. Includes two decorative pillows, track arms, and wooden legs, this sofa adds a warm feel to any space. Upholstered in lush velvet fabric and carefully constructed with pine and plywood frame and situated on top of distressed wooden base. The high density foam makes this sofa perfect for all day lounging with family and friends. Perfectly seats two-three people and can be paired with an ottoman or accent chair. Color: Ruby. Pattern: Solid.