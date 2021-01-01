From hooker
Mowry Gray Power Motion Living Room Set
Advertisement
Kiln dried, laminated, and select hardwoods frameDark gray finishHigh resilient, high density foam core wrapped with virgin polyester fibersFilled with precision cut foam and highly resilient polyester fibersFabric content: 100% virgin polyester fibersPower reclining mechanismAdjustable power headrestPattern cut urethane foam that is padded with felt polyester fibersCream g/s top & grain split leatherCream finish.Give your space a breath of fresh air with the clean lines and simple style of the Mowry Motion Living Room Set. With a track arm design and seamless cushions, the sofa has a contemporary chic appeal. The neck-roll back and adjustable headrest pampers your head and neck, and the power reclining feature offers unlimited positioning for personalized comfort. The cream-colored leather is a heavyweight leather with spill protection and natural grain variation for a sophisticated 2-tone effect.