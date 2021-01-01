Mouve Case for iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro - Aubergine

Protect your phone as you keep moving forward with the U by UAG Mouve Case for iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro. This featherlight case features a polycarbonate armor shell with an impact-resistant frame and a matte frosted translucent design. Drop-tested protection plus the protective screen surround shields your phone against bumps and dings. The premium exterior of the case feels great in your hand. And it's wireless charging compatible so you don't have to worry about removing your case to charge your phone.