From fanfair
Mouse Pad XL 307 x 149 Gaming Mouse Computer Mouse Pads Large Mouse Pad Gaming Desktop Gaming Desk Mat Gaming Accessories Mouse Gaming Black Layers
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. XXL LARGE EXTENDED WIDTH GAMING MOUSE PAD: 31 x 15 (2mm responsive thickness) Play like an eSports Pro with a competitive gaming deskpad. Increase your consistency with optimized mouse response and full desktop coverage. PINPOINT CONTROL SURFACE Accurate mouse response is crucial in professional gaming. Each gaming desk pad has an extremely smooth surface with premium micro-woven texture to ensure your gaming mouse tracks and responds with pinpoint accuracy using this gaming deskpad. NON-SLIP RUBBER BASE Prevent surface movement and ensure desktop stability with the never-moving rubber base. The essential gaming desk accessory to instantly increase your gaming abilities. WASHABLE AND LIQUID RESISTANT Dont worry about spilling a drink and ruining this gaming deskpad. Wash your mouse pad if needed to keep your computer setup running and feeling clean. The surface is also water resistant fo