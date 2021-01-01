From californian proud frog lovers

Californian Proud Frog Lovers Mountain View CA Frog Pacific NW Native American Indian Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Californian pride. Mountain View, CA Beautiful blue green frog Northwest Coast Design Native American Totem Artwork. PNW Native American Indian Coastal Formline Tribal Art. Chinook, Haida, Klingit, Tlingit, Lummi, Nooksack, Salish, etc. Traditional Northwest Coast Formline Design Native American Frog Totem Art. Pacific Northwest Coastal Indian tribe artwork and symbolism, the powerful totem. California tribes. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com