Tide Mountain Spring 102 Loads, Powder Laundry Detergent, 143 Oz

Attack even 7-day-old stains with Tide Mountain Spring HE Turbo Powder Laundry Detergent with Acti-Lift Crystals. It keeps your whites white and your colors colorful, with a refreshing scent, wash after wash. One scoop of Tide powder detergent equals six scoops of detergent with Oxi. It's specially designed for high efficiency machines formulated with HE Turbo technology. That's why it's the #1 recommended detergent by washing machine manufacturers*. Refresh your laundry with Tide Mountain Spring!*Based on co-marketing agreements