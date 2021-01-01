From black mountain products
Black Mountain Products Black 6 yard therapy Resistance band - Heavy
Advertisement
Black Mountain Products bulk therapy resistance bands are made of natural latex rubber for optimal performance and durability. Each Roll measures 6 yards in length. These bands are ideal for physical therapy, exercise, weight loss, Pilates, muscle toning, muscle strengthening, stretching, rehabilitation, and general health and fitness. B.M.P. therapy stretch resistance bands are great for home use, gym use, offices, and are ideal for travel. B.M.P. stretch resistance bands are a great alternative to conventional weights and exercise equipment. There are five levels of resistance bands ranging from extra light, light, medium, heavy and extra heavy resistances, giving a vast range of resistance for all your workout or rehabilitation needs. Black Mountain Products therapy stretch bands include a manufacturer 90 a limited day warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.