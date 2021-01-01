Jonny Cota Studio Mountain Midi Sweater Dress – Bodycon Long Sleeve Knitted Dress – 100% Cotton Casual Women’s Dress with Puff Sleeves and Zipper Side Slit, Grey, M

MIDI SWEATER DRESS:Snug and stylish, this bodycon dress combines patterns, textures and a sleek silhouette; contemporary stripes and a ribbed torso create a flattering fit STATEMENT SLEEVES: The women’s casual dress is finished with statement puff sleeves. Fitted at the top, the long sleeves feature eyelet details and finish with ribbed cuffs ADJUSTABLE ZIPPER SLIT: Effortlessly transition throughout your day with changing style – the long women’s dress features an adjustable side slit zipper that can be worn open or closed 100% COTTON COMFORT: Soft and snug, the long sleeve knitted dress is made from 100% cotton; to care for your round neck sweater dress, hand wash in cold water and lay flat to dry MAKING THE CUT: Designed by Jonny Cota, season 1 winner of the fashion competition series Making the Cut, this exclusive collection includes progressive streetwear, consciously crafted