Mountain Camper Parking Shirts Mountain Hiker Tshirt Trying to Park A Camper Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Sorry For What I Said While We Were Trying to Park The Camper Tshirt clothes-Great Camping adventure top outfit for men & women having trouble parking the RV vehicle. Ideal gift for campers RV owners struggling and apologetic when parking at the campsite With designs of travel trailer, this funny camping tee clothing is ideal for family camping trips with your kids, toddlers, teens, youths, boys, girls, friends. Fun tshirt to surprise camper dads 'sorry for what I said camper' - apology in advance t shirt 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only