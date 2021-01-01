From columbia
Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Jacket
Get ready for some new adventures while wearing the Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Jacket featuring a 3-in-1 construction for different weather conditions. Full front zip-up closure. Attached and adjustable storm hood with a build-in chin guard. Zip-in interchange system for different weather conditions at a moments notice. Fleece liner is able to be zipped to the outer shell for extra warmth, or alone on those warmer fall days. Waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece shell are able to be worn separately or together for maximum warmth and protection . Long sleeves with adjustable cuffs and a drawstring adjustable droptail hem. The jacket comes with many features that will be essential during your time out: â¢ Zipper chest pocket to hold your important items. â¢ Hand pockets with snap closure. 100% polyester. â¢ Lining: 100% nylon. Machine wash. Imported.