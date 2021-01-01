Motus Swing Arm Salix Wall Sconce by Cerno - Color: Silver (G1720065)

Advertisement
With its alluring, handmade sculptural design elements and an energy-efficient LED lighting source, the Motus Swing Arm Salix Wall Sconce by Cerno is an ideal lighting solution. Its asymmetrical lines are defined by a series of aluminum panels lined with a reflective polymer that loosely surrounds an integrated LED light source. This structure attaches to a highly adjustable wooden swing arm via cord, bringing added function as well as a rich organic texture. As a wall sconce that is made by hand and features natural wood, the wood grain patterns will vary from one piece to another. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: Silver.