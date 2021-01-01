Motus Swing Arm Plura 18 Wall Sconce by Cerno - Color: White (G1720785)

Advertisement
Mid-century design meets the clean, classic style in the Motus Swing Arm Plura 18 Wall Sconce by Cerno. Starting at the wall, an elegant wall plate of brushed metal supports a built-in, pivoting hinge. A two-piece construction wooden arm houses a metallic extension arm. The suspension cord holds a silhouetted drum-style shade of seamless white polymer. The shade is seamless to create uniform aesthetics. The arm and supporting shade frame are both constructed of elegant walnut. The tension of the pivoting is user-adjustable to prevent accidental alterations. In both form and function, this is an exceptional bedside light, or wall sconce, when positioned next to a favorite reading chair. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: White.