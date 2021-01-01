From cerno
Motus Swing Arm Levis Wall Sconce by Cerno - Color: Brown - Finish: Aluminum - (G1719462)
The Motus Swing Arm Levis Wall Sconce by Cerno has a charming, off-kilter geometry, showcasing a fractured shade with overlapping, angular panels. This asymmetrical structure houses a single integrated LED light source and connects via cord to an adjustable swing arm. While highly functional, the swing arm maintains the artisan motif, blending wooden and metallic elements for an entirely unique aesthetic. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: Brown.