Motorcyclists are not grey, that's chrome, grandpa biker T-Shirt

Do you drive your whole life your machine? Together you are matured. A cup of coffee, helmet and neck scarf for you. For your hot oven chrome care, with cleaner for mirrors and accessories. Let's go to the biker meeting. This is freedom. This design makes a great idea for men, women, mother, dad, brother, sister, grandma, grandpa, friends, for anyone who gets old together with the bike. Especially for birthdays, Christmas and all other special occasions. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem