Motorbike Shop Motorcyclist Gift for Biker Motorcycle Bike Rider Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Great biker gift for anyone who loves motorcycles, off road motocross, open road dirt bike jumping, motorcycle racing or freestyle. No matter if you are in a biker club or you just love to cruise and ride along the asphalt of the open highways. Perfect gift for your best friend, biker babe, dad or grandpa and old bikers with tattoos and beard. Great birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas or Fathers Day gift. Ideal for the next motorcycle trip or passing the motorcycle license. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only