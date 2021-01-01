Motif LED Mini Pendant Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (PD75027-BK)

The Motif LED Mini Pendant Light by Kuzco Lighting has a simple, streamlined composition that makes a striking statement in the spaces it brightens. Cool and contemporary, this design suspends a single, refractive glass cylinder with a thin cable and round canopy for a clean look. Neatly capped on either end, this glass shade houses modern LED filaments within, creating an evenly cast layer of energy-efficient illumination that brings a warm, welcoming touch to its surroundings. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: White. Finish: Black