Mother's Day Wine Glass - Mommy’S Sippy Cup Wine Glass For Women Mom Mother Mom In Law New Mom Aunt Grandma Wife Sister, Special Idea For Mother’S Day

Product descriptionColor:transparent-2Funny Mommy’s Sippy Cup Wine Glass is a special gift for women, mom, mommy, mother, new mom, aunt, grandma and wife on Christmas, birthday, Mother’s Day and anniversary. Don't hesitate any more.Why choose us:This mom wine glass is a unique gift for women, wife, mommy, mom, mother, new mom, aunt, and friend.Our mom wine glass is made of high quality glass material.Exquisite design provide comfortable user experience for you.Our mom wine glass is 15oz and enough for champagne, soda water, wine, juice, milk, cola and more.About Mommy’s Sippy Cup Wine Glass:Capacity: 15Oz.Material: Premium Glass Material.Application: Soda water, cola, champagne, juice, milk and more.Warm Notice:Not microwave.Recommend washing by hands.Please keep children away from this wine glass when it is broken or filled with hot liquid.Package Included:1× Mommy’s Sippy Cup Wine Glass