Mother of the Bride Mother's Day Gift, Jewelry Gift for Mother in Law, Necklace and Card Gift Set, Gift for Mom, Gift for Her, Jewelry for Mom, Thank you Gift [Silver Cube,Blue-Purple Gradient]

✿ Mother's Day Jewelry and Card This delicate mothers necklace features a lovely heart charm, hanging from the delicate stainless steel chain. Each mother necklace in this collection comes with a memorable quote printed on a wish card. It makes a beautiful and thoughtful mother's day gift for mothers, gandmothers. Stainless steel heart necklace is a wonderful and unique gift idea to shower the important people in your life with a cute, dainty, and creative gift. ✿Materials I use 316L surgical grade stainless streel material to make jewelry, which ensures that it will not fade or lose luster at any time, and is hypoallergenic, making it safe for allergic people. ✿ Care Instructions Though the materials used is made of stainless steel, I recommend you to not sleep, swim, or spray chemicals (i.e. perfumes, lotions, or body spray) on to the necklace to preserve its longevity.Please follow these tips to preserve the longevity of the necklace.To clean, it is best to use a soft microfiber cloth to clean the jewelry from smudges.