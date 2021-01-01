From threshold
Mother Daughter Floor Lamp Brass - Threshold
Advertisement
Cast just the right amount of light over any living space with the Mother Daughter Floor Lamp from Threshold™. The top and reading light are each controlled by their own switch, including a dimmer switch for the top light, allowing you to easily adjust the lighting level to your needs. This modern lamp fits perfectly in compact spaces, and stands 71 inches tall. The body is made with durable metal in a stylish brass finish and the shades are a frosted glass. Color: Gold.