More than just a casual pull-on, the Dylan by True Grit Most-Loved Short Sleeve Tee Dress elevates the conventional tee dress look with an adjustable waist tie for a flattering silhouette, ready to take you out on casual days and dressier nights. Crew neckline. Short, set-in sleeves. Adjustable waist tie. A-line skirt falls just past the knee. Side slits for movability. Solid color design. Materials: 100% cotton. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 48 in Chest Measurement: 36 in Sleeve Length: 7 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.