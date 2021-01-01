Moshe 1 - Light 7.5" Unique/Statement Geometric Flush Mount
Description
Features:Number of lights: 1Finish: Oiled bronzeStyle: TraditionalWattage: 60UL damp location listedProduct Type: Ceiling MountNumber of Lights: 1Fixture Design: Unique/StatementFixture Shape: GeometricLight Direction: AmbientFinish: Oiled BronzeStyle: Traditional;AntikShade Included: YesShade Color: ClearShade Material: GlassFabric Type: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A19Recommended Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 130Country of Origin: ChinaShade Required: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGlass Type: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoIP Rating: Spefications:UL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.Dimensions:Overall Weight: 2.63Adjustable Hanging Length: NoOverall Min Height: Overall Max Height: Overall Height (Hanging): 5Body Height - Top to Bottom: 5Body Width - Side to Side: 7.5Body Depth - Front to Back: 7.5Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 4.5Shade Width - Side to Side: 4Shade Depth - Front to Back: 4Downrod Included: YesDownrod Size(s): Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesWarranty: