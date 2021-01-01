From tempaper
Tempaper Mosaic Scallop Navy & Parchment Self-Adhesive, Removable Wallpaper, 28 sq. ft.
Always on the lookout for the next big thing, This navy and cream design will put you ahead of the curve. As a tile peel and stick wallpaper, its minimalistic pattern brings high style to any space. But that doesn’t mean its application is high stress. It’s peel-and-stick after all. So uh-oh’s are A-ok. Tempaper offers individuals the freedom to be creative with decorating, to embrace pattern, texture, and color, and to create bold and expressive interiors, without the worry of a long-term commitment. To apply, peel away the backing to expose the water-based adhesive. Press onto a smooth surface and align the pattern from panel to panel. Tempaper removable wallpaper is Type A fire-rated for flame spread and smoke developed. Product works best when applied to surfaces that have been primed and painted with a satin or semi-gloss finish. Applications on flat and matte paints and textured surfaces are not recommended. Color: Navy & Parchment.