From becca by rebecca virtue

BECCA by Rebecca Virtue Mosaic Mia High Leg Scoop Bottoms

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The BECCA by Rebecca Virtue Mosaic Mia High Leg Scoop Bottoms showcase a lovely high leg scoop bottom, banded yoke waist with a shirred back, and multi colored space dye fabric. Pull-on design with a multi colored decorative edge stitching. Moderate rear coverage and a v-waistline. Crochet: 91% nylon, 9% spandex; Solid: 82% nylon, 18% spandex. Hand wash cold, line dry in shade, do not iron, no bleach. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com