From westinghouse

Westinghouse Morrison 1-Light Oil Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Sconce

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Add vintage industrial appeal to your home with the contemporary Westinghouse Morrison wall fixture. Handsome oil rubbed bronze finish mesh shade provides a view of the exposed bulb, enhancing the industrial influence of the design. Install this wall fixture in the bathroom, over a vanity or in pairs, to highlight a focal point over your mantle. The wall fixture measures 9 in. x 6-5/16 in. (H x W), extends 8-1/4 in. from the wall and back plate 7-3/8 in. x 4-9/16 in. (H x W). Westinghouse is a trusted, global brand. Westinghouse knows lighting and offers products with exceptional quality, reliability and functionality. Product reference number 63708.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com