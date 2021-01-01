From moroccan oil
Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium 10 oz Womens MOROCCAN OIL
Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium is a lightweight and workable hairspray to give a long lasting and flexible hold without being sticky. Infused with sophisticated ingredients such as argan oil this flexible spray is perfect for creating soft and natural styles. This hairspray can be brushed out easily without weighing hair down. The finish will also provide hair with a reflective shine to fight frizz and humidity.