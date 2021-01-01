Azalea Skye Moroccan Nights 5-Piece Multicolored Geometric King Comforter Set

Advertisement
Whether you are an armchair traveler or just returned from your latest travel adventure, you are sure to love this bold and beautiful ensemble inspired by exotic carpet designs from the Near East. Over-scaled ikat motifs mixing warm spice tones of paprika, red pepper, and saffron with cool touches of turquoise and olive green on a white ground create a dramatic and modern interpretation of this ethnic inspiration. Accent pillows feature the print as well as a whimsical camel embroidery and the red solid color reverse adds an exciting pop of color. Twin Comforter Set includes: One twin comforter (86"Lx66"W), one standard sham (21"Lx27"W) and two decorative throw pillows (12"Lx16"W)(16"Lx16"W); Full/Queen Comforter Set includes: One full/queen Comforter (92"Lx92"W), two standard shams (21"Lx27"W) and two decorative throw pillows (12"Lx16"W)(16"Lx16"W); King Comforter Set includes: One king comforter (92"Lx110"W), two king shams (21"Lx37"W) and two decorative throw pillows (12"Lx16"W)(16"Lx16"W). Color: Multi.