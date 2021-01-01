Mork Artisan Hand Loomed Throw Pillow

This beautifully handcrafted pillow adds luxurious texture and style to bedrooms, living rooms, and reading nooks. Yellow stitching runs throughout the hand-loomed background. The creation of this design involves spinning and weaving hand-dyed cotton using artisan techniques that have been passed down through generations. Hand-sewn Kantha stitching is the finishing touch. The craftsmanship involved at each stage of hand-dying, hand-spinning, hand-looming, hand-cutting, and hand-sewing ensures that every finished piece is truly one-of-a-kind.