Moris AP 50 Wall Sconce by Vistosi - Color: White (MORISPP50-0JJBC-BCSTL321UL)

The Moris AP 50 Wall Sconce from Vistosi introduces the eye to a contemporary, simplistic design. Finished in white, the glass shade creates ambient lighting on wall spaces in dining rooms and hallways. To add even more of a punch, the fixture comes with a variety of lamping options. Vistosi, based in Treviso, Italy, is a lighting company whose history in Venetian glassmaking dates back to the 16th century. With a characteristic blend of industry, creativity and tradition, Vistosi invests in new production methods to create Italian lighting with uplifting artistry. Their products, which range from mouth-blown pendants to wall sconces with handmade, glass links, are truly heirloom-quality designs. Color: White.