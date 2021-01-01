Morgan Espresso Mid Century End Table

Part of Morgan Collection from Elements FurnitureCrafted from MDF wood veneer and solid woodEspresso finishTapered legsSquare shapeOpen shelf spaceMid-century modern designQuick Ship.The Morgan Mid-Century End Table is the perfect addition to your living room! This living room essential comes with an open shelf space, ideal for storing away any remotes or magazines. Classic touches with mid-century design are the angled, tapered legs on the end table. The rich espresso color will pair beautifully with any existing decor and furnishings. The frosted glass on the top adds a contemporary touch. Add a little mid-century design to your home today with the Morgan End Table.