Moretti 21.9 in. Columbia Walnut Modern Lifestyle 2-Shelf Stackable Etagere Bookcase

Moretti series showcases a collection of furniture that offers the combination of wood and metal. The Modern Lifestyle 2-tier shelf has a sleek and simple design ideal for minimalistic home. It comes with several refreshing color selections that fits most of the room styles. The stackable feature makes the shelf a versatile and flexible piece to own. Add new shelf to existing one to add more storage and display space. The assembly for the shelf is very easy with step by step assembly instructions and all hardware provided along with all the parts. Care instructions: wipe clean with clean damped cloth. Avoid using harsh chemicals. Pictures are for illustration purpose. All decor items are not included in this offer. Pictures are for illustration purposes only. Color: Columbia Walnut.