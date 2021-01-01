From kirkland's
Moreno Distressed Gray Counter Stool
Our Moreno Distressed Gray Counter Stool features a classic design that will elegantly reflect your home's rustic style while still remaining low-key. It's perfect for keeping your dining area looking minimalistic. Stool measures 18L x 9.5W x 24H in. Crafted of wood Distressed gray finish Saddle stool design Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.