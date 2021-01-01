Morena 1 Drawer Nightstand

Display some plants and store your nighttime reads with this Scandi-inspired nightstand. Made from engineered and solid wood in a rich walnut finish, it strikes an understated silhouette with four slightly tapered legs and a clean-lined design. A single drawer and an open bottom shelf give you lots of space to organize your bedtime essentials. Up top, there is plenty of room to arrange a few succulents, a lamp, and your oil diffuser. Some simple assembly is needed when this bedside table arrives. Color: Black