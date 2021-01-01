From the beauty spy
The Beauty Spy Moremo Water Treatment Miracle 10
Moremo Water Treatment Miracle 10 What It Is Liquid hair treatment that gives intense moisture to damaged hair. What You Get 6.76 fl. oz. Water Treatment Miracle 10 What It Does Instantly delivers rich ingredients and moisture to dry, over-processed and damaged hair Formulated with SR-21 Complex: 3 types of natural keratin, 17 types of natural amino acid and hippophae rhamnoides extract Formulated with hydrolyzed corn protein, hydrolized soy protein and hydrolyzed wheat protein Gives hair tremendous moisture and shine Leaves hair full of body and movement Safe for color-treated hair; good for all hair types Free of parabens, mineral oil and sulfates How to Use Apply and massage softly onto hair after shampooing Leave on for 10 seconds and rinse thoroughly Style as usual Made in South Korea