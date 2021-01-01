From the beauty spy

The Beauty Spy Moremo White Moment Body Wash

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Moremo White Moment Body Wash What It Is A beautifully fresh scented body wash that foams up and cleanses the body. What You Get 16.9 oz. White Moment Body Wash What It Does Contains canola oil, vitis vinifera (grape) seed oil, (apricot) kernel oil, macadamia seed oil, argan oil, imperata cylindrica, soybean extract, daisy flower extract, magnolia flower extract, nigra flower extract, jasmine, honeysuckle and hyacinth flower  Ultra-foaming body wash  Floral and musk scent that is fresh, clean and sexy  Leaves skin feeling fresh and clean  Easy to pump dispenser Made in South Korea

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com