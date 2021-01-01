spartina 449 Light Pastel Blue Moreland Eden Convertible Crossbody Bag

Spartina 449 Moreland Eden Convertible Crossbody Bag. Mermaids are masters when it comes to rolling with it. That’s why spartina 449 created the Eden Convertible Crossbody Bag to give you four looks in one! Designed with a leather flap topped with a spartina 449 hardware set on suede, the versatile strap converts from crossbody to wristlet to short shoulder bag or remove to operate as a mini clutch. No matter how you wear it, inside holds 6 cards (with RFID lining), cash, and essentials within the interior slip and an exterior zip pocket.